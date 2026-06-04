Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 4.9% - Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $321.50 and last traded at $316.43. 85,392,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 24,608,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.65.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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