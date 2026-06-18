Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 7.3% - Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $329.88 and last traded at $310.58. 250,191,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 29,434,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.54.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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