Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $210.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $198.40 and last traded at $196.33. 19,688,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 21,212,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.69.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.76.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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