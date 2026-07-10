Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 3.1% - Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $232.02 and last traded at $235.81. Approximately 14,893,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 30,237,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s AI infrastructure roadmap remains a key bullish driver, with one analysis pointing to five growth engines that could support about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell’s AI infrastructure roadmap remains a key bullish driver, with one analysis pointing to five growth engines that could support about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell landed 5 million Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics, reinforcing demand for its connectivity and photonics products in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Marvell landed 5 million Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics, reinforcing demand for its connectivity and photonics products in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reportedly reiterated a $360 price target, adding to the view that Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI spending stays strong. Article Title

RBC Capital reportedly reiterated a $360 price target, adding to the view that Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI spending stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries framed Marvell’s recent strength as part of a broader rebound in AI and semiconductor stocks rather than a company-specific catalyst, suggesting sentiment is being helped by sector rotation. Article Title

Several market commentaries framed Marvell’s recent strength as part of a broader rebound in AI and semiconductor stocks rather than a company-specific catalyst, suggesting sentiment is being helped by sector rotation. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are cautious after Marvell’s big multi-month rally, with articles questioning whether the stock has already priced in much of the AI growth story and warning that expectations may be getting stretched. Article Title

Some traders are cautious after Marvell’s big multi-month rally, with articles questioning whether the stock has already priced in much of the AI growth story and warning that expectations may be getting stretched. Negative Sentiment: Marvell also traded lower alongside Micron and Sandisk ahead of SK Hynix’s Nasdaq debut, as investors worried about competitive and sentiment-driven pressure across the chip sector. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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