Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $200.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $182.31 and last traded at $177.95. Approximately 31,527,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,842,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.50.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America sharply raised its price target on Marvell from $125 to $200 and kept a Buy rating, signaling much stronger confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Tickerreport.com

Bank of America sharply raised its price target on Marvell from $125 to $200 and kept a rating, signaling much stronger confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: AMD disclosed a new $6.5 million stake in Marvell in its latest 13F filing, which investors are viewing as a meaningful endorsement from a major chip peer. Benzinga

AMD disclosed a new $6.5 million stake in Marvell in its latest 13F filing, which investors are viewing as a meaningful endorsement from a major chip peer. Positive Sentiment: Reports also highlighted broader enthusiasm for AI semiconductors, with analysts saying the U.S. chip sector is set for faster AI-driven sales growth and stronger returns, which is lifting sentiment across the group. Yahoo Finance

Reports also highlighted broader enthusiasm for AI semiconductors, with analysts saying the U.S. chip sector is set for faster AI-driven sales growth and stronger returns, which is lifting sentiment across the group. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s AI connectivity and custom-silicon strategy continues to gain attention, helped by its recent Polariton acquisition and ongoing interest in its optical interconnect and networking opportunities. Yahoo Finance

Marvell’s AI connectivity and custom-silicon strategy continues to gain attention, helped by its recent Polariton acquisition and ongoing interest in its optical interconnect and networking opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Shares of chipmakers, including Marvell, are also benefiting from U.S.-China AI headlines, with investors focusing on export rules, China demand, and the AI supply chain. China remains a major revenue market for Marvell, so this is an important watch item rather than a clear catalyst. Yahoo Finance

Shares of chipmakers, including Marvell, are also benefiting from U.S.-China AI headlines, with investors focusing on export rules, China demand, and the AI supply chain. China remains a major revenue market for Marvell, so this is an important watch item rather than a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted Marvell had recently fallen more steeply than the broader market before today’s rebound, suggesting the current move is also a recovery from the prior pullback. Yahoo Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here