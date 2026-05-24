Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.0667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Evercore upgraded shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Masco has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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