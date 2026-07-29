Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Masco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Trading Up 0.8%

Masco stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. Masco has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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