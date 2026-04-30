Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,818,925 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 3,248,048 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Masimo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $181.17.

View Our Latest Report on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $178.46 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $125.94 and a 1-year high of $179.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $12,491,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $24,839,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 133.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,619,960 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $386,575,000 after buying an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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