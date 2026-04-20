MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $356.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $329.17.

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MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $372.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. MasTec has a 1-year low of $109.68 and a 1-year high of $373.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $308.10 and its 200 day moving average is $249.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,357,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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