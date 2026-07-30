MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.300-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.5 billion. MasTec also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.980-2.980 EPS.

Get MasTec alerts: Sign Up

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded up $37.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.92. MasTec has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec raised its full-year 2026 guidance to $9.30 adjusted EPS and $18.2 billion in revenue , above consensus estimates of $8.77 EPS and $17.5 billion in revenue. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec raised its full-year 2026 guidance to and , above consensus estimates of $8.77 EPS and $17.5 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 guidance also exceeded expectations, with projected EPS of $2.98 versus the $2.74 consensus and revenue of $4.9 billion versus $4.7 billion expected. This suggests momentum is carrying into the second half of the year.

Third-quarter 2026 guidance also exceeded expectations, with projected EPS of versus the $2.74 consensus and revenue of versus $4.7 billion expected. This suggests momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 23% year over year to $4.37 billion, topping the $4.30 billion consensus estimate. Management also cited broad-based growth, backlog development and a 100-basis-point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Second-quarter revenue rose 23% year over year to $4.37 billion, topping the $4.30 billion consensus estimate. Management also cited broad-based growth, backlog development and a 100-basis-point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding positive analyst sentiment around the company’s earnings trajectory. Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding positive analyst sentiment around the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec appointed Alex Spiro, a corporate and securities lawyer who advises major companies and executives, to its board. The move may strengthen governance and strategic expertise, but its near-term earnings impact is unclear. MasTec Announces the Appointment of Alex Spiro to Its Board of Directors

MasTec appointed Alex Spiro, a corporate and securities lawyer who advises major companies and executives, to its board. The move may strengthen governance and strategic expertise, but its near-term earnings impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS was $2.22, narrowly missing the $2.23 analyst consensus. However, the small earnings miss was outweighed by the revenue beat, margin expansion and above-consensus forward guidance.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 116,993 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 74,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MasTec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MasTec wasn't on the list.

While MasTec currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here