MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.980-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.300-9.300 EPS.

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MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ traded up $37.47 on Thursday, reaching $324.88. 2,408,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,832. The company's 50-day moving average price is $369.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

More MasTec News

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec raised its full-year 2026 guidance to $9.30 adjusted EPS and $18.2 billion in revenue , above consensus estimates of $8.77 EPS and $17.5 billion in revenue. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec raised its full-year 2026 guidance to and , above consensus estimates of $8.77 EPS and $17.5 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 guidance also exceeded expectations, with projected EPS of $2.98 versus the $2.74 consensus and revenue of $4.9 billion versus $4.7 billion expected. This suggests momentum is carrying into the second half of the year.

Third-quarter 2026 guidance also exceeded expectations, with projected EPS of versus the $2.74 consensus and revenue of versus $4.7 billion expected. This suggests momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 23% year over year to $4.37 billion, topping the $4.30 billion consensus estimate. Management also cited broad-based growth, backlog development and a 100-basis-point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Second-quarter revenue rose 23% year over year to $4.37 billion, topping the $4.30 billion consensus estimate. Management also cited broad-based growth, backlog development and a 100-basis-point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding positive analyst sentiment around the company’s earnings trajectory. Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding positive analyst sentiment around the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec appointed Alex Spiro, a corporate and securities lawyer who advises major companies and executives, to its board. The move may strengthen governance and strategic expertise, but its near-term earnings impact is unclear. MasTec Announces the Appointment of Alex Spiro to Its Board of Directors

MasTec appointed Alex Spiro, a corporate and securities lawyer who advises major companies and executives, to its board. The move may strengthen governance and strategic expertise, but its near-term earnings impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS was $2.22, narrowly missing the $2.23 analyst consensus. However, the small earnings miss was outweighed by the revenue beat, margin expansion and above-consensus forward guidance.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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