MasterBrand (MBC) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0950 per share and revenue of $743.05 million for the quarter. MasterBrand has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.13 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.35 million. MasterBrand had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

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MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 256,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,024. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -451.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterBrand from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on MasterBrand

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasterBrand news, CFO Andrea Helen Simon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 497,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,238.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Alan Kendrick sold 26,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $236,729.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 241,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,818.30. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 81,587 shares of company stock worth $696,347 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,772,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,323 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,930,199 shares of the company's stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 649,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,563,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,456,000 after buying an additional 273,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,727,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $42,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company's stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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