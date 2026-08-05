MasterBrand Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

MasterBrand NYSE: MBC reported second-quarter results that included a partial-period contribution from American Woodmark following the completion of their merger on May 28, while management outlined a second-half outlook centered on integration, cost savings and tariff mitigation.

Net sales totaled $815.2 million in the quarter, including $125.5 million from American Woodmark during the 32 days following the transaction’s close. Legacy MasterBrand sales were $689.7 million, down 5.6% from $730.9 million a year earlier, as a mid- to high-single-digit market decline was partly offset by higher net average selling prices tied to tariff pricing.

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The company posted a net loss of $57.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared with net income of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.05, down from $0.40 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $62.5 million, including $4.3 million from American Woodmark, for a 7.7% margin.

Market softness weighed on legacy margins

Legacy MasterBrand adjusted EBITDA was $58.2 million, down from $105.4 million in the year-earlier period, while adjusted EBITDA margin fell 600 basis points to 8.4%. Chief Executive Officer Dave Banyard said lower volume, unfavorable fixed-cost leverage, product mix shifts and higher material, labor and freight expenses pressured profitability.

“Consumers continued to defer large discretionary projects,” Banyard said, noting that shoppers continued to trade down toward value products and fewer features in made-to-order cabinetry. Legacy repair-and-remodel sales declined mid- to high-single digits, in line with management’s view of the broader market.

In new construction, MasterBrand’s legacy business declined by a low-single-digit percentage, excluding American Woodmark’s contribution. Banyard said the company continued to outperform the broader single-family construction market, which declined mid- to high-single digits amid affordability pressures, weaker completions and persistent concerns around interest rates.

The company maintained its expectation for its 2026 addressable market to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage and said its outlook assumes no improvement in demand this year. Management expects a broader market recovery to begin in 2027.

Integration efforts bring higher synergy target

MasterBrand said it has executed about $30 million of annualized cost synergies as of the end of July, primarily through corporate overhead and procurement initiatives. It expects roughly $15 million of savings to be recognized in the second half of 2026.

The company increased its expected annual run-rate cost synergy target to more than $100 million by the end of the third year after closing, above its original target. About 60% of the targeted savings are expected to come from cost of goods sold, including manufacturing footprint actions, while approximately 40% are expected from selling, general and administrative expenses and indirect costs.

MasterBrand has initiated two plant closures as part of efforts to consolidate its manufacturing network. Banyard said the combined company has overlapping capabilities, products and excess manufacturing capacity, and that it plans to apply the same network-optimization approach used by legacy MasterBrand.

The updated synergy target excludes $30 million of legacy MasterBrand cost actions announced in the prior quarter and American Woodmark’s previously announced closure of its Monterrey, Mexico, facility. The company continues to expect the transaction to be accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second year after closing.

Chief Financial Officer Andi Simon said American Woodmark’s performance before the merger had fallen below MasterBrand’s expectations because of excess fixed capacity, lower volumes and capacity decisions delayed during the merger process. She said American Woodmark’s volume improved in June and moved more in line with MasterBrand’s legacy business.

Tariffs, freight and balance sheet remain key considerations

Combined gross tariff costs were $41.9 million in the second quarter, though the net impact was essentially break-even after mitigation measures and refunds of duties paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. MasterBrand expects full-year tariff exposure of approximately 5% to 6% of net sales and said it aims to fully offset that exposure on a dollar-for-dollar run-rate basis by year-end.

The company received $1.2 million in IEEPA refunds during the second quarter and an additional $9.2 million after quarter-end, which it expects to recognize in the third quarter. It has $4.5 million in additional expected refunds outstanding.

Management said it continues to face higher freight and fuel costs. Simon cited a shrinking pool of available drivers, federal regulations and trucking-industry operating-cost inflation as factors affecting distribution expenses. Banyard added that higher petroleum prices can also affect materials such as paint and resin.

MasterBrand ended the quarter with $241.6 million in cash and $393.9 million available under its revolving credit facility. Net debt was $1.15 billion following the financing of the American Woodmark acquisition. Its reported trailing-12-month net leverage ratio was 3.9 times, while its covenant leverage ratio was 3.4 times, below the 3.75-times maximum permitted during a post-close leverage-ratio holiday.

The company is targeting net leverage below two times by the end of 2028 and said it expects to consider resuming share repurchases and pursuing opportunistic acquisitions after reaching its leverage target.

Second-half outlook introduced

For the second half of 2026, MasterBrand expects net sales of $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $129 million to $149 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.3% to 7.1%. The outlook includes American Woodmark for the full second half, approximately $15 million of integration synergies and about $11 million of IEEPA refunds received or expected during the period.

At the midpoint of the sales outlook, American Woodmark is expected to contribute approximately $730 million, or 35% of combined sales. MasterBrand expects second-half adjusted diluted earnings per share ranging from a loss of $0.05 to earnings of $0.03, with interest expense of about $50 million.

The company plans to host an Investor Day in the first quarter of 2027, where management said it will provide refreshed long-term financial targets and further detail on the combined company’s strategy.

About MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC)

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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