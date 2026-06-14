Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $656.0385.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,799,000. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers National Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $278,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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