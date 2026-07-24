Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $554.00 at Truist Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $561.00 to $554.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.65.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $530.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $507.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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