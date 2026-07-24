Go Pro
→ Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $554.00 at Truist Financial

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Truist Financial lowered its price target on Mastercard from $561 to $554 while keeping a buy rating, implying about 4.43% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain generally bullish: Mastercard carries a consensus Buy rating and a $653.65 average target, though individual targets vary widely across firms.
  • Mastercard recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $4.60 on revenue of $8.40 billion, and revenue rose 15.8% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $561.00 to $554.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $530.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $507.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mastercard Right Now?

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
Trump’s emergency dollar reset
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines