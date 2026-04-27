Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.40.

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Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercraft Boat

In other Mastercraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 26,497 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $622,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,611,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,865,009.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,841 shares of company stock worth $2,069,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercraft Boat

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 212.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 220,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $2,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1,252.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

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