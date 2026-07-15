Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $24.51. Mastercraft Boat shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 98,785 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.40.

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Mastercraft Boat Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $387.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $78.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.55 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastercraft Boat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 1,252.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the company's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 305,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

Further Reading

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