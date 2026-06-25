Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.0769.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upgraded Matador Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Matador Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.Matador Resources's revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $79,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,460. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 748 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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