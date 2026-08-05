Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.24, but opened at $37.92. Match Group shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 824,714 shares.

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Match Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Match Group reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.70, above the $0.65 analyst consensus. Net income increased 36% year over year to $170.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations. Match Group Announces Second Quarter Results

Match Group reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.70, above the $0.65 analyst consensus. Net income increased 36% year over year to $170.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations. Positive Sentiment: Hinge remained a growth driver, with revenue up 22% year over year and global monthly active users up 13%. Tinder engagement trends also improved, with the year-over-year daily active user decline narrowing to 4%. Match Group expects Q3 revenue of $885M-$895M

Hinge remained a growth driver, with revenue up 22% year over year and global monthly active users up 13%. Tinder engagement trends also improved, with the year-over-year daily active user decline narrowing to 4%. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable October 20 to shareholders of record October 5. TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating, although it reduced its price target to $45. Match Group Buy Rating Reaffirmed

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable October 20 to shareholders of record October 5. TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating, although it reduced its price target to $45. Neutral Sentiment: Match Group expects third-quarter revenue of $885 million to $895 million, broadly near the $891.3 million consensus estimate. Management also plans to expand Tinder Events to 26 cities by the end of September, supporting its product-led turnaround strategy. Tinder Events Expansion and Q3 Guidance

Match Group expects third-quarter revenue of $885 million to $895 million, broadly near the $891.3 million consensus estimate. Management also plans to expand Tinder Events to 26 cities by the end of September, supporting its product-led turnaround strategy. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $853.1 million, down approximately 1% year over year and below analysts’ expectations of $857.8 million. The miss indicates that improving engagement has not yet translated into broad-based monetization. Match Group Revenue Falls Short of Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was $853.1 million, down approximately 1% year over year and below analysts’ expectations of $857.8 million. The miss indicates that improving engagement has not yet translated into broad-based monetization. Negative Sentiment: Tinder’s sluggish performance continues to weigh on consolidated results, while declining payers and product changes designed to improve the user experience create execution risk and near-term revenue pressure. Consequently, investors are treating the turnaround as unfinished despite stronger Hinge growth.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.71.

View Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $853.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. Match Group's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Match Group's payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $184,767.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $582,874.92. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,275,943 shares of the technology company's stock worth $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,483,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $385,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162,330 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,395,379 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $367,957,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,799,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $316,422,000 after purchasing an additional 872,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149,868 shares of the technology company's stock worth $261,692,000 after buying an additional 2,011,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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