Materion (MTRN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $479.1460 million for the quarter. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.78 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Stock Down 1.4%

MTRN stock opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Materion has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $185.24.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Materion's dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTRN

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 8,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total value of $1,311,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,392.07. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $595,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,171.90. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,548,444. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp raised its position in Materion by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $103,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Materion by 187.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 167,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,017 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Materion by 313.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Materion by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Materion by 99.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,689 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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