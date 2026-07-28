Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading Down 10.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $214.30 and last traded at $215.9750. Approximately 158,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 270,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.82.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Materion

Materion Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $246.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Materion's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materion by 182.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Further Reading

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