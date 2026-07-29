Mativ (MATV) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Mativ to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.90 million. Mativ had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Mativ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mativ Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. 8,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.89. Mativ has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mativ's payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MATV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mativ from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mativ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mativ has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on MATV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mativ by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,873 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mativ by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 158,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 247,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company's stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Further Reading

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