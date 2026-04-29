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Mativ (MATV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Mativ logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Mativ (NYSE:MATV) will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, with analysts expecting $0.02 EPS and $486.9 million in revenue; the earnings call is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter Mativ beat estimates with $0.15 EPS on $463.1 million in revenue but showed a negative net margin (~16.98%), and analysts forecast about $1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 (a 4.1% yield) and is ~95% institutionally owned, with recent large stakes added by firms such as Millennium Management and UBS.
  • Interested in Mativ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.55 million. On average, analysts expect Mativ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Mativ has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $532.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Mativ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 1,978.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 948,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mativ by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mativ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,561,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mativ by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 277,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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