Mativ (MATV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.55 million. On average, analysts expect Mativ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Mativ has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $532.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Mativ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 1,978.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 948,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mativ by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mativ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,561,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mativ by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 277,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

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