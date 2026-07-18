Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

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Mattel Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Mattel has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.38 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company's stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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