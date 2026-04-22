Mattel (MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $809.1920 million for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.44%.Mattel's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.78. Mattel has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mattel from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 778,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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