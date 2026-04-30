Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Monday, May 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 136.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

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Matthews International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.24). Matthews International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company had revenue of $284.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation NASDAQ: MATW is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company operates through two primary business segments—Brand Solutions and Memorialization—offering a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of industrial manufacturers, brand marketers and the funeral industry worldwide.

In its Brand Solutions segment, Matthews International provides engraving and digital printing systems, automated finishing equipment, thermal management products and electronics assembly solutions.

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