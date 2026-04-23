Matthews International (MATW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $275.6650 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $284.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.50 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Matthews International Stock Up 3.3%

Matthews International stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Matthews International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Matthews International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Matthews International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Matthews International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 680,256 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,127 shares of the company's stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company's stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation NASDAQ: MATW is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company operates through two primary business segments—Brand Solutions and Memorialization—offering a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of industrial manufacturers, brand marketers and the funeral industry worldwide.

In its Brand Solutions segment, Matthews International provides engraving and digital printing systems, automated finishing equipment, thermal management products and electronics assembly solutions.

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