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MaxCyte (MXCT) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
MaxCyte logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • MaxCyte is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 12. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.12 per share and revenue of approximately $6.51 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded earnings expectations, reporting a $0.04-per-share loss versus the estimated $0.10 loss, but revenue of $6.22 million fell short of estimates and profitability remained weak.
  • MXCT shares opened at $1.11, near the lower end of their 52-week range, while institutional investors own 68.81% of the stock. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $5.00 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $6.5060 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 121.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,202,378 shares of the company's stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,215,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,461 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 186.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 308,769 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MXCT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxCyte from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised MaxCyte from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MXCT

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc NASDAQ: MXCT is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company's instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

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Earnings History for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

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