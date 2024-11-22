Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 861,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session's volume of 386,817 shares.The stock last traded at $73.00 and had previously closed at $74.96.

Get Maximus alerts: Sign Up

Maximus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Maximus's dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 4.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Maximus by 0.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,681 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Maximus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maximus wasn't on the list.

While Maximus currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here