Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $150.5910 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.18 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of MEC traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 160,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,850. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $547.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Mayville Engineering from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on Mayville Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 15,688 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $549,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,880.25. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 20,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 86,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,220. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 109.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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