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MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
MBX Biosciences logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus on MBX Biosciences, with nine buy ratings, one strong-buy rating, and two sell ratings. The average 12-month price target is $66.75.
  • Recent firms have generally raised their outlooks, including Citizens JMP increasing its target to $86 and Barclays raising its target to $70, though Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating.
  • MBX shares opened at $60.06, near their 52-week high of $66.66, while several institutional investors—including Geode Capital and Rhumbline Advisers—recently increased their holdings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBX. Lifesci Capital raised MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

MBX Biosciences stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. MBX Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $66.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MBX Biosciences by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 171.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,662 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 73.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in MBX Biosciences by 40.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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