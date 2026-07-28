McDonald's (MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $7.1324 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McDonald's to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.86. 1,723,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,394. McDonald's has a twelve month low of $260.96 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.64. The company has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald's by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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