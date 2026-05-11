McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $305.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. McDonald's traded as low as $273.52 and last traded at $275.5490, with a volume of 545193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.75.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on McDonald's in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.14.

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Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total value of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald's

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 30,979.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $806,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,986 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in McDonald's by 9,867.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,515 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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