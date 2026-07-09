MDA Space (NYSE:MDA) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

MDA Space Ltd. (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.67, but opened at $35.63. MDA Space shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 1,989,445 shares traded.

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Key MDA Space News

Here are the key news stories impacting MDA Space this week:

Positive Sentiment: MDA Space said its planned acquisition of a majority interest in CLS could create a vertically integrated geointelligence leader, expand its global footprint, and potentially double recurring revenue over time.

MDA Space said its planned acquisition of a majority interest in CLS could create a vertically integrated geointelligence leader, expand its global footprint, and potentially double recurring revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: The company expects CLS to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS within the first year of ownership, and to contribute positively to free cash flow as integration progresses.

The company expects CLS to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS within the first year of ownership, and to contribute positively to free cash flow as integration progresses. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ recent price targets remain well above the current trading range, with a reported median target around $56.50, suggesting some Street confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook.

Analysts’ recent price targets remain well above the current trading range, with a reported median target around $56.50, suggesting some Street confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: MDA Space announced a bought-deal offering of 20 million common shares at US$35.60 each, raising about US$712 million and increasing dilution concerns for existing shareholders. Article title

MDA Space announced a bought-deal offering of 20 million common shares at US$35.60 each, raising about US$712 million and increasing dilution concerns for existing shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Although the CLS deal is strategically attractive, investors may be wary of execution risk, regulatory approvals, and the cash funding burden tied to the acquisition and related debt needs. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised MDA Space to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MDA Space in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MDA Space in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MDA Space from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MDA Space currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA

MDA Space Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.75.

MDA Space (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

About MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure. The Company collaborates and partners with governments and space agencies, commercial space companies, and defence and aerospace prime contractors in the space industry. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from Canada.

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