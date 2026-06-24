MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 6,667 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $69,803.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,187,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,430,727.37. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $11,160.82.

On Monday, June 22nd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $67,670.05.

On Monday, June 22nd, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $66,736.67.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,067 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,670.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 13,334 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,340.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,134 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $21,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 20,001 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,201 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $32,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 26,888 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $269,148.88.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of MAX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 605,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,192. The company has a market cap of $672.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MAX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.36.

View Our Latest Report on MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 43,001 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 924,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 219,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company's stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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