MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 8,205 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $111,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,119,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,415.75. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $45,225.96.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $133,907.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $69,724.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,352 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $351,378.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,638.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 9,059 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $115,955.20.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 4,512 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $57,618.24.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $92,791.54.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $31,497.27.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $69,803.49.

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MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 974,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Texas Capital raised MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAX

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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