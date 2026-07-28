MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 9,524 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $131,621.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,080,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,927,811.20. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $111,670.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $45,225.96.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $133,907.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $69,724.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,352 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $351,378.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,638.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 9,059 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $115,955.20.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 4,512 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $57,618.24.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $92,791.54.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $31,497.27.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 119,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,268. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $867.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.08.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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