MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 9,524 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $133,907.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,127,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,856,586.80. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $111,670.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $45,225.96.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $69,724.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,352 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $351,378.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,638.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 9,059 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $115,955.20.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 4,512 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $57,618.24.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $92,791.54.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $31,497.27.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $69,803.49.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 974,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,246. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $844.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.64.

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About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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