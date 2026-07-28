MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 4,952 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $68,684.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 885,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,283,577.14. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $131,621.68.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $111,670.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $45,225.96.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $133,907.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $69,724.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,352 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $351,378.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,638.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 9,059 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $115,955.20.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 4,512 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $57,618.24.

On Monday, June 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $92,791.54.

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MediaAlpha Trading Up 1.8%

MAX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 123,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,268. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $861.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.MediaAlpha's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company's stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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