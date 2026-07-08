MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $241,728.54 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 17,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $241,728.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,742,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,421,528.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 26,467 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $372,390.69.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Steven Yi sold 96,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $1,238,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Steven Yi sold 24,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $240,240.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $36,560.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Steven Yi sold 26,739 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $267,390.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Steven Yi sold 6,565 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $65,650.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Steven Yi sold 33,663 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $336,293.37.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $39,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $161,753.76.

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MediaAlpha Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 974,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,246. The company has a market cap of $844.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.MediaAlpha's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Texas Capital raised MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.64.

View Our Latest Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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