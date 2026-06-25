MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.34. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.7970, with a volume of 97,758 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $69,803.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,187,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,430,727.37. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $67,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,140.75. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get MediaAlpha alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Texas Capital upgraded MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $676.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.16.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 147.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 78,104 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MediaAlpha, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediaAlpha wasn't on the list.

While MediaAlpha currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here