Medline's (MDLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.59% from the company's previous close.

MDLN has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Medline from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Medline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medline from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medline from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Medline in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.54.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLN

Medline Trading Down 2.4%

MDLN opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Medline has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medline will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medline

In other Medline news, insider Jessi L. Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Medline stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas P. Golwas sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $878,766.23. The trade was a 80.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medline during the 4th quarter worth about $9,042,728,000. H&F Corporate Investors X Ltd. bought a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,179,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,278,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter valued at $636,807,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter worth $620,937,000.

About Medline

Medline NASDAQ: MDLN is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

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