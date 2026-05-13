Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $106.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here