Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,313 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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