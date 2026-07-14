Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $68.8070 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.41 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $991.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Mercantile Bank's dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 120,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MBWM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBWM

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation NASDAQ: MBWM is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

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