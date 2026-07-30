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Merck & Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:MRK)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Merck & Co., Inc. logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merck declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record on September 15. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $3.40 and a 2.6% yield.
  • Merck has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years, with a 35% payout ratio indicating coverage by earnings. Analysts expect the company to earn $9.72 per share next year, implying the payout should remain well covered.
  • MRK opened at $130.45, near its 52-week high of $135.05, while the company’s latest quarterly revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $16.29 billion and exceeded analyst estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.0%

MRK stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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