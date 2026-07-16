Meridian Bank (MRBK) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $34.3060 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. Meridian Bank had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Meridian Bank Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.65. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Meridian Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Meridian Bank's payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,183 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRBK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meridian Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research cut Meridian Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meridian Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Meridian Bank and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Meridian Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meridian Bank has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on MRBK

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered institution founded in 1993 and headquartered in Philadelphia, operates as a full-service community bank serving the Greater Philadelphia region. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: MRBK, the bank maintains a network of branch locations complemented by online and mobile platforms to meet the evolving needs of individual and business customers.

On the consumer side, Meridian Bank offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside personal lending solutions such as home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans and unsecured consumer loans.

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