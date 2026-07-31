Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 21.18% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point set a $107.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.78.

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Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.1%

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $418.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,240. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Merit Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and revenue beat: Second-quarter revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, surpassing the $405.3 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS increased 18% to $1.19, well above expectations of $0.96 and the year-ago result of $1.01. GAAP operating margin also improved to 14.4% from 12.3%. Merit Medical Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results And Updates Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 9.5% year over year to $418.8 million, surpassing the $405.3 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS increased 18% to $1.19, well above expectations of $0.96 and the year-ago result of $1.01. GAAP operating margin also improved to 14.4% from 12.3%. Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year guidance: Merit now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.25 to $4.35, above the prior consensus estimate of $3.98. Revenue guidance remains approximately $1.6 billion, broadly in line with expectations, suggesting the primary upside is coming from earnings and margin performance. Merit Medical Raises 2026 Outlook on Strong Q2 Results

Merit now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.25 to $4.35, above the prior consensus estimate of $3.98. Revenue guidance remains approximately $1.6 billion, broadly in line with expectations, suggesting the primary upside is coming from earnings and margin performance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence increased: Following the earnings beat and guidance increase, multiple analysts maintained Buy ratings and raised their price targets, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings growth. Analysts Increase Forecasts on Merit Medical Systems After Strong Q2 Results

Following the earnings beat and guidance increase, multiple analysts maintained Buy ratings and raised their price targets, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Cash generation softened: Year-to-date operating cash flow fell 11% to $110.0 million, while free cash flow declined 14% to $76.6 million. Investors may monitor whether this reflects temporary working-capital needs or a sustained pressure on cash conversion. Merit Medical Second-Quarter Results

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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