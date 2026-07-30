Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,017,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,196. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 973.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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