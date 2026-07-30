Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Meritage Homes alerts: Sign Up

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.05. 1,313,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,822. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Meritage Homes's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Meritage Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTH

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,273 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $79,066.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,147.74. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,851 shares of the construction company's stock worth $190,943,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 58.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 527,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,850 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,679 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 792,731 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 262,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation is a national homebuilder and residential developer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1985 as Winchester Homes and later rebranded to Meritage Homes, the company specializes in designing, constructing and selling single‐family detached and attached homes. With a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, Meritage Homes markets its properties under the GreenSmart program, which integrates high‐performance features aimed at reducing long‐term energy and water consumption for homebuyers.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, residential community planning, home design, construction management and real estate sales.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meritage Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meritage Homes wasn't on the list.

While Meritage Homes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here